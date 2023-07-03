JOPLIN, Mo. — A local pharmacist weighs in on treatment if a mishap happens during your fireworks fun.

Stone’s Corner pharmacist Chad Isaacs says — if you get burned while lighting fireworks — the same principles apply, as if you were burned in other ways.

The biggest thing to remember is to cool it down as quickly as possible in cold water to help with pain and prevent infection.

Use non-stick dressing to keep it clean.

And, after some time has passed, oral medication like ibuprofen or Tylenol can be used, as well as numbing cream if it’s a minor burn.

“Generally, we don’t want to use ice or antibiotic ointments and things right away, and we definitely don’t want to, if it bubbles a little bit, we don’t want to pop that. Because, again, we’re trying to prevent infection. So, if we can avoid putting some of the, anything that’s watery or greasy, outside of water itself, we want to avoid the use of those types of things right off the bat,” said Chad Isaacs, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy pharmacist & owner.

If it’s a more severe burn, large in size, or on sensitive skin, like the face — see a doctor.

After monitoring it for a couple days, if it looks like it’s getting worse or you notice more redness — see a doctor.