JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s historic “Union Depot” takes a step closer to finding new life.

The Joplin Union Depot was established in 1911 but hasn’t been in use in 50 years.

In February, students from South Dakota State University came down to look, brainstorm, and collect ideas from the community for the use of the building.

Tonight, all those ideas were presented with visual examples using CG.

Some of the ideas for the building include a visitor’s welcome center, an amphitheater, a restaurant, or even a historic railroad car-themed hotel.

Almost all ideas consist of a multipurpose use for the building.

“This will give us a direction so when we do get a developer interested, we can say this is what the community said they wanted. That’s the question I get the most with the depot is what should it be, I don’t know. I don’t know what the right answer is, but that’s what we are trying to find out. What could work there? What could be the right answer there?” said Lori Haun, Director, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

The next step – a consultant will go over the economic feasibility of the structure and the property.