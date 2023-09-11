JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve ever seen a Facebook post showing a picture of an abandoned stroller or a car seat in a parking lot – you may have wondered if it’s real, or why law enforcement hasn’t addressed it.

“This is something that can really distract people from actual trafficking,” said Maggie Schade, RISE Coalition, Coalition Coordinator.

Maggie Schade is the Coalition Coordinator for the RISE Coalition, a group serving the Four States with education and resources, working to prevent human trafficking in our region.

As social media seems to become more common by the day, she’s seen plenty of online posts, warning others of the ploys from human trafficking predators.

Maggie has also seen how these posts pull too many resources away from true exploitation.

“People saying, ‘Okay, if you see a zip tie on your car, if you see a hanger in your windshield, if you see a car seat left in a parking lot’ – those are definitely signs of trafficking, and they absolutely could be, but we don’t know that for sure. // And nobody actually saw it with their own eyes, they just saw it on social media. And that is limiting actual victims from getting the help they need,” said Schade.

The RISE Coalition works closely with the Joplin Police Department to verify if these posts are legitimate.

Maggie tells me, many of the posts floating on social media rarely get reported to law enforcement – making it difficult to verify as people solely focus on the information online.

“And that’s really where the danger comes in. If we are so focused on things happening in a parking lot or something that could be on a car, or a car seat left in a parking lot, if we’re so focused on that, but we’re handing our kids to devices with free reign to social media and internet access, that’s a huge problem. Because all of the statistics show, all of the numbers say that our kids are more likely to be trafficked from their own bedroom by a stranger contacting them online,” said Schade.

Maggie advises – if you see anything with a red flag – play it safe, and report it to law enforcement before sharing the post online.

For additional resources – visit the RISE Coalition website at www.risecoalition.net.