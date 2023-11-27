JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Joplin City Leaf Pick-Up Program is now underway.

Public works employees began picking them up in the Silver Creek area today (Monday).

Weather permitting, they say it should take three to four months to finish the project.

There are some things you can do to help speed up the process.

“Rake their leaves down to the curb, not into the street, but just down to the curb, and once they do that and we get into their zone, we’ll go through and rake them into the street and come by with our leaf machine and pick them up,” said Cody Marti, Joplin Public Works Infrastructure Supervisor.

For more information on the program and when they hope to get to your house, visit Joplin’s website, here.