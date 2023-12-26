JOPLIN, Mo. — As the Christmas season comes to a close, and folks start organizing that pile of Christmas gifts in the living room, there may be some items to return or exchange.

“Even if it’s someplace you normally shop, those policies can change during the holidays,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau Regional Director.

Making the trek to the department stores the day after Christmas can be just as hectic as shopping before Christmas. But, the crowds this week are likely waiting in line to make returns or exchanges. Depending on the store – there could be hurdles with receipts and original packaging.

“The stores have different policies on whether they’ll give you cash, return it to, say, the credit card you use or give you store credit. So it really just depends on what you want. If it’s a gift, sometimes that can be a little awkward. So again, it’s important to make sure that you understand that return exchange policy,” said Hernandez.

According to “Insider Intelligence” – the United States is expecting retail returns to total more than 625 billion dollars this year. A big piece to making that return is having proof of purchase.

“Your odds of getting that money back are better if you have a receipt in most cases. So make sure you save your receipt and original packaging if you can. And if it’s a gift, try to get that gift receipt,” said Hernandez.

One final tip – if you made any purchases from a small, local holiday shop – it’s very unlikely that any returns can be made after the holidays.