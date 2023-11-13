Drivers encouraged to use alternate route as West 32nd Street is paved and striped

JOPLIN, Mo. — Progress continues on the City of Joplin’s widening project of West 32nd Street as work nears completion.

Starting this week (November 13th), the final surface layer of asphalt will be installed on the entire project, from Schifferdecker to Central City. This work will be accomplished with flagmen stopping traffic from each direction, and delays are to be expected.

Installing the final asphalt surface and pavement markings is anticipated to take approximately two weeks.

During this time, the City of Joplin strongly encourages drivers to take alternate routes, as lengthy delays will be encountered.

Funding for the project is from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014, and is intended to make this section of 32nd Street safer and more efficient for traffic flow in Southwest Joplin.