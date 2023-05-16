JOPLIN, Mo. — A weekend event has had a big impact on a ministry that helps feed the hungry.

Letter carriers across the Four States picked up non-perishable food items on Saturday, and one of the recipients was Souls Harbor in Joplin. Executive Director Dianna Gurley said the items that were brought came at just the right time. She had to go out and buy food for their pantry just a few weeks ago because of the rising cost of groceries.

“So yeah, this time of year’s actually perfect for us because we’re hitting about the middle of the year and that’s when it’s really, really needed to get us on through the holiday season,” said Gurley.

She added this wasn’t the only time this year she has had to buy food to keep something on their pantry shelves.