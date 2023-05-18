JOPLIN, Mo. — After lots of rainfall this week, two trails at a popular Joplin park have closed due to extensive damage.

The damage has closed off a section of the Red Trail located near Woodland Loop at Wildcat Glades as a crack has opened up along the walkway. The Green Trail was also affected near Redings Mill Bridge at the crossing bridge on Spring Creek.

Joplin Parks and Recreation is currently assessing the damage and will reopen the trails as soon as repairs can be made. According to the Wildcat Nature Friends group, you can still visit other parts of the trails.

“Trail systems are safe and we do our best to maintain the trail systems that are for people so you know just be aware if you see something that is cracked or about to fall just be very careful when you’re out but the places that are not marked off are safe for walking. Don’t skip out on nature just because partial, part of the trails are closed,” said Maddie Jackson, Naturalist, Wildcat Glades Nature Group.

If you plan to visit the park soon, there are now maps located inside the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center to help assist with the damage location on the trails.