JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a chance to get creative, today (Saturday) all while keeping the focus on nature.

The “Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center” held a waterfowl chat and crochet class.

After learning about the 130 different waterfowl species and the 28 waterfowl species native to Missouri — the class got the crochet needles ready to create their own little mallards to take home with them.

This is the second time the center has offered an educational crochet class — but one of the center’s naturalists – Jessie Ballard – says they are planning to do another.

“It’s so exciting to take my love of nature and my love of crochet and be able to put them together. And also, this is our second crochet and chat that we’ve hosted, and we’ve doubled in size. So being able to see that doubling, hopefully, the next time we do a crochet and chat it’ll double again,” said Jessie Ballard, Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, Naturalist.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center has plenty of events coming up.

