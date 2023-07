JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is dead after a vehicle plunged into a local creek Thursday.

Authorities with the Joplin Police Department confirmed Water Rescue Teams responded to a van that drove into Shoal Creek near Glendale Road and S. Jackson Avenue just after 2:20 PM.

Officials said a deceased man was pulled from the wreck by rescuers.

Details on the crash and the man’s identity have not been released at this time. More information is expected as the investigation develops.