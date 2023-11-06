JOPLIN, Mo. — A water rescue today on Shoal Creek in south Joplin.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Mother Nature’s Crack.

A woman had fallen off the cliff, sustaining injuries that prevented her from leaving the woods.

Since access to the area is limited, the Joplin Firefighters used a rope system to move her to the creek bank.

The Joplin Fire Department Water Rescue Team then brought her out by boat to a Newton County ambulance, which transported her to the hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be serious.