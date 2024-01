JOPLIN, Mo. — A ruptured water pipe causes extensive damage at Missouri Southern University today.

Officials with the university tell us — early this morning a main water pipe located inside “Hearnes Hall” burst — causing the entire building to flood with water.

Officials say the cause is not weather-related.

They tell us at this time the facility team is in the early stages of assessing the damages.

They are asking everyone to not enter “Hearnes Hall” until further notice.