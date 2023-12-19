JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 350 families and about 1,000 kids are about to benefit from the generosity of many in the area.

Tuesday, hundreds of toys were picked up from our studio by Joplin Fire Captains Adam Grimes and Jeremie Humphrey. Those toys were dropped off over the past few weeks by businesses, like Ducommun employees last week, and individuals who donate every year to the annual Christmas for Kids campaign.

It’s put on by the Joplin Area Firefighters. This is their 39th year, and they’re gearing up for what will be a big day tomorrow—their annual toy giveaway and Christmas party at Celebration Church in Duquesne.

“It never gets old, does it?”

“It never gets old. You know, every year I’m so surprised. I wonder at the beginning of the year how we’re gonna take care of all the kids. And the community steps up and supports us. This program would not be anything without the support of you guys, the community, and it just surprises me every year. To me in just makes the Christmas season even better,” said Humphrey.

The drive-thru toy pick-up begins tomorrow at 2 o’clock, again at “Celebration Church” in Duquesne. The Christmas party begins at 6. Families have already received their invitations, and each had to go through an application process to receive toys.