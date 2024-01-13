JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a reminder – with these single-digit temperatures and negative-degree wind chills forecasted – there are local shelters available, this weekend and into next week.

Of course – Souls Harbor is an option – along with their current partnership with Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.

The two are taking care of anyone who needs a warm place to sleep and eat, this weekend.

There also have been other local churches that have offered some space in their sanctuaries during the inclement weather.

The “Salvation Army” in Joplin offers some availability, along with area community and senior centers.

Warming Centers

Below is a list of warming centers, as provided by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties:

JOPLIN:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes Souls Harbor 817 Main 417-623-7927 Mon-Fri 9-3 If temp is 32 or below, the overflow shelter is available 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Minnie Hackney Community Center 110 S Main Watered Gardens 531 S Kentucky 417-623-6030 Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 9-2:30 If temp is 20 or below, the overflow shelter is available overnight. Salvation Army 320 E 8th 417-624-4528 Mon-Thurs 7-3, Fri 7-1 When temps are below 32 degrees, warming center hours will be Mon-Thurs 7-4, and Friday 7-1. If temps fall below 20 degrees, the warming center will be open 7 days a week, 7-5. Joplin Public Library 1901 E 20th 417-623-7953 Mon, Wed, Fri 9-6, Tues, Thurs 8-8 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene 2124 Utica St. 417-623-3455 Tues and Thurs 7-4 Open during business hours, and if temp is below 32 degrees, open 6-5.

WEBB CITY:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes Webb City Library 101 S Liberty 417-673-4326 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9-5, Tues, Thurs 8-8. Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Webb City Senior Center 210 N Pennsylvania 417-673-1876 Mon-Fri 8-2 Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours.

CARL JUNCTION:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes The Senior Center 303 N Main 417-649-6437 Mon-Fri 8-2 Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours. CJ Community Center 303 N Main 417-649-7237 Mon-Fri 7:30-10, Sat 8-10, Sun 10-6 Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

CARTHAGE:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes Carthage Library 612 S Garrison 417-237-7040 Mon, Tues 9-7, Wed-Fri 9-6, Sat 9-1 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Carthage Crosslines 600 E 6th 417-358-1577 Mon-Thurs 9-3 Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

NEWTON COUNTY:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes Neosho Newton County Library 201 W Springs 417-451-4231 Mon-Thurs 9-6, Fri-Sat 9-2. Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Neosho Restoration Life Center 415 N High 417-455-9393 Mon-Fri 9-6 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Hillcrest Church 1037 W South Opens Jan 13 at noon

MCDONALD COUNTY:

Location Address Phone Hours of Operation Notes Pineville Library 808 Bailey 417-223-4489 Mon-Fri 8-6 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Southwest City Library 102 S Main 417-762-7323 Tues-Fri 10-6, Sat 9-1 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. Noel Library 626 Johnson 417-475-3223 Mon-Fri 10-5, Sat 9-1 Open during business hours, but must follow rules. McDonald County Health Dept. 3446 S Business Hwy 417-223-4351 Mon-Thurs 8-4:30, Fri 8-2 Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

BARTON COUNTY: