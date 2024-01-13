JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a reminder – with these single-digit temperatures and negative-degree wind chills forecasted – there are local shelters available, this weekend and into next week.
Of course – Souls Harbor is an option – along with their current partnership with Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.
The two are taking care of anyone who needs a warm place to sleep and eat, this weekend.
There also have been other local churches that have offered some space in their sanctuaries during the inclement weather.
The “Salvation Army” in Joplin offers some availability, along with area community and senior centers.
Warming Centers
Below is a list of warming centers, as provided by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties:
JOPLIN:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Souls Harbor
|817 Main
|417-623-7927
|Mon-Fri 9-3
|If temp is 32 or below, the overflow shelter is available 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
|Minnie Hackney Community Center
|110 S Main
|Watered Gardens
|531 S Kentucky
|417-623-6030
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 9-2:30
|If temp is 20 or below, the overflow shelter is available overnight.
|Salvation Army
|320 E 8th
|417-624-4528
|Mon-Thurs 7-3, Fri 7-1
|When temps are below 32 degrees, warming center hours will be Mon-Thurs 7-4, and Friday 7-1. If temps fall below 20 degrees, the warming center will be open 7 days a week, 7-5.
|Joplin Public Library
|1901 E 20th
|417-623-7953
|Mon, Wed, Fri 9-6, Tues, Thurs 8-8
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Joplin First Church of the Nazarene
|2124 Utica St.
|417-623-3455
|Tues and Thurs 7-4
|Open during business hours, and if temp is below 32 degrees, open 6-5.
WEBB CITY:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Webb City Library
|101 S Liberty
|417-673-4326
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9-5, Tues, Thurs 8-8.
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Webb City Senior Center
|210 N Pennsylvania
|417-673-1876
|Mon-Fri 8-2
|Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours.
CARL JUNCTION:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|The Senior Center
|303 N Main
|417-649-6437
|Mon-Fri 8-2
|Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours.
|CJ Community Center
|303 N Main
|417-649-7237
|Mon-Fri 7:30-10, Sat 8-10, Sun 10-6
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
CARTHAGE:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Carthage Library
|612 S Garrison
|417-237-7040
|Mon, Tues 9-7, Wed-Fri 9-6, Sat 9-1
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Carthage Crosslines
|600 E 6th
|417-358-1577
|Mon-Thurs 9-3
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
NEWTON COUNTY:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Neosho Newton County Library
|201 W Springs
|417-451-4231
|Mon-Thurs 9-6, Fri-Sat 9-2.
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Neosho Restoration Life Center
|415 N High
|417-455-9393
|Mon-Fri 9-6
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Hillcrest Church
|1037 W South
|Opens Jan 13 at noon
MCDONALD COUNTY:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Pineville Library
|808 Bailey
|417-223-4489
|Mon-Fri 8-6
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Southwest City Library
|102 S Main
|417-762-7323
|Tues-Fri 10-6, Sat 9-1
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|Noel Library
|626 Johnson
|417-475-3223
|Mon-Fri 10-5, Sat 9-1
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
|McDonald County Health Dept.
|3446 S Business Hwy
|417-223-4351
|Mon-Thurs 8-4:30, Fri 8-2
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
BARTON COUNTY:
|Location
|Address
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Notes
|Barton County Library (Lamar)
|300 W 10th
|417-682-5355
|Mon, Wed 10-6, Tues, Thurs 10-5, Fri 10-4, Sat 10-1
|Open during business hours, but must follow rules.