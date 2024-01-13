JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s a reminder – with these single-digit temperatures and negative-degree wind chills forecasted – there are local shelters available, this weekend and into next week.

Of course – Souls Harbor is an option – along with their current partnership with Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.

The two are taking care of anyone who needs a warm place to sleep and eat, this weekend.

There also have been other local churches that have offered some space in their sanctuaries during the inclement weather.

The “Salvation Army” in Joplin offers some availability, along with area community and senior centers.

Warming Centers

Below is a list of warming centers, as provided by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties:

JOPLIN:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Souls Harbor817 Main 417-623-7927Mon-Fri 9-3If temp is 32 or below, the overflow shelter is available 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Minnie Hackney Community Center110 S Main
Watered Gardens531 S Kentucky417-623-6030Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, 9-2:30If temp is 20 or below, the overflow shelter is available overnight.
Salvation Army 320 E 8th417-624-4528Mon-Thurs 7-3, Fri 7-1When temps are below 32 degrees, warming center hours will be Mon-Thurs 7-4, and Friday 7-1. If temps fall below 20 degrees, the warming center will be open 7 days a week, 7-5.
Joplin Public Library1901 E 20th417-623-7953Mon, Wed, Fri 9-6, Tues, Thurs 8-8Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Joplin First Church of the Nazarene2124 Utica St.417-623-3455Tues and Thurs 7-4Open during business hours, and if temp is below 32 degrees, open 6-5.

WEBB CITY:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Webb City Library101 S Liberty417-673-4326Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 9-5, Tues, Thurs 8-8.Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Webb City Senior Center210 N Pennsylvania417-673-1876Mon-Fri 8-2Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours.

CARL JUNCTION:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
The Senior Center303 N Main417-649-6437Mon-Fri 8-2Open to individuals over the age of 60 during business hours.
CJ Community Center303 N Main417-649-7237Mon-Fri 7:30-10, Sat 8-10, Sun 10-6Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

CARTHAGE:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Carthage Library612 S Garrison417-237-7040Mon, Tues 9-7, Wed-Fri 9-6, Sat 9-1Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Carthage Crosslines600 E 6th417-358-1577Mon-Thurs 9-3Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

NEWTON COUNTY:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Neosho Newton County Library201 W Springs417-451-4231Mon-Thurs 9-6, Fri-Sat 9-2.Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Neosho Restoration Life Center415 N High417-455-9393Mon-Fri 9-6Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Hillcrest Church1037 W SouthOpens Jan 13 at noon

MCDONALD COUNTY:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Pineville Library808 Bailey417-223-4489Mon-Fri 8-6Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Southwest City Library102 S Main417-762-7323Tues-Fri 10-6, Sat 9-1Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
Noel Library626 Johnson 417-475-3223Mon-Fri 10-5, Sat 9-1Open during business hours, but must follow rules.
McDonald County Health Dept.3446 S Business Hwy417-223-4351Mon-Thurs 8-4:30, Fri 8-2Open during business hours, but must follow rules.

BARTON COUNTY:

LocationAddressPhoneHours of OperationNotes
Barton County Library (Lamar)300 W 10th417-682-5355Mon, Wed 10-6, Tues, Thurs 10-5, Fri 10-4, Sat 10-1Open during business hours, but must follow rules.