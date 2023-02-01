JOPLIN, Mo. — Student art is the focus of an annual “Black History Month” online contest at the “Boys & Girls Club” in Joplin.

It’s through “US Cellular.”

Club kids created original pieces of artwork, representing influential African American icons in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Ten finalists were chosen, and are on the company’s website.

“Voting opened this morning. So it’s open now through the entire month. So it’s in February, on February 28th,” said Aaron Blair, US Cellular.

“It’s so inspirational, too. They may not see someone like them in their every day, so by having these positive STEM icons that they can use to learn about and create artwork on, it really helps them,” said Amia Warren, B&G Club of SWMO.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March.

The company’s “Network of Black Associates” resource group is funding this year’s prizes.

$250 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.

You can find a link to the voting page at US Cellular’s website, here.