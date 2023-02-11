JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the “Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce” shared their hearts, today.

They spent some time, today, at the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” in Joplin.

Volunteers heard from one family, who had been impacted by Ronald McDonald House.

Chamber members then separated with a kid and started decorating crafts and making Valentine’s Day gifts, designed to uplift families utilizing the house during a difficult time.

“If we can take their mind off what they are going through, even if it’s just for fifteen minutes, an hour, whatever, it’s just a little bit of a distraction to refocus their minds,” said Tara Horinek, Associate Dir., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

All the crafts include Valentine’s Day cards and boxes for the kids.

They also painted heart-shaped picture frames for a special dinner for the parents.