JOPLIN, Mo. — Designated parking spaces at businesses for physically disabled individuals are nothing new. But what Arvest Bank has done — is.

It recently installed “veterans only parking” outside all of its branches — including the one on north Main Street in Miami.

Glenn Edwards is a US Army-Veteran and is a customer at the bank. When he first noticed it — he went in and gave a tearful, heartfelt “thank you” to management.

“She said I wasn’t the first one to notice, or maybe I was the first one to notice, and the sign had been up for about a week. Well, I don’t come in here every week, just time to time, but it meant so much to me, I wanted to talk to the person that this was responsible for it. You know, ’cause it’s, it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal,” said Edwards.

“We walk by that sign every day, you know, walking into the branch, but to have that customer come in and, and just get so emotional about it, and, and not only did he walk in, and then he walked back out, and then he was like you know what? I’m gonna tell somebody about it, that this is a great thing. It just, it warms your heart, it’s why we do what we do,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

The signs were part of a “passion project” for the bank’s “diversity, equity and inclusion” group.