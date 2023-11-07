JOPLIN, Mo. — Veteran appreciation was about more than swapping stories and brotherhood today (Tuesday).

Veterans learned about the benefits available to them over lunch at Club 1201 in Joplin.

Specifically, the “Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act,” which assists workers involved in nuclear weapons production — from office to refinery.

The act provides $150,000 compensation to atomic industry veterans or their survivors, as well as covering medical care for occupational illnesses like cancer, beryllium disease, and silicosis.

United Energy Workers Healthcare in Joplin provides care under the “Energy Employees Act” — which is a personal mission for the founders.

“Their grandfather had gotten exposed and sick, and passed away from an occupational illness. It’s personal to them, and they were able to see a way to help others. And that mentality of empathy and desire to help people has just really bled all through this company,” said Andrew Hogue, United Energy Workers Healthcare.

United Energy Workers Healthcare helps veterans of the atomic industry determine whether they’re eligible for benefits under the Energy Employees Act.

You can find more information on their website, here.