JOPLIN, Mo. — The “National Highway Traffic Safety Administration” is reminding folks of the dangers of leaving their running cars unattended in the summer.

“The biggest thing is people locking their doors,” said Capt. William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, a campaign put on annually by the “National Highway Traffic Safety Administration” — to bring awareness to the increased number of stolen cars in the summer months.

“It gets really hot, people like to keep their cars running, so we see that, but conversely in the winter time you are trying to keep it warm, so it is kinda interesting with us picking the summertime,” said Davis.

“NHTSA” reports in 2022, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. – costing car owners more than 8 billion dollars in repercussions.

Karen Rutledge is a local insurance agent and says there are things you can do to help prevent it from happening.

“Make sure your car is locked of course, and your valuables are not just sitting there, ladies let’s not leave our purse there. Let’s not leave the keys in the car either. There are some things that aren’t preventable and you can do everything within your power and it still could happen to you, but the odds in our area seem low,” said Karen Rutledge, owner of Karen Rutledge State Farm Insurance Agency Inc.

“We’re kinda on a decline from the last couple of years, according to our stats for 2022 and 2021, we have been right around 420 cases, and right now we are on pace to come in below those previous annual numbers, which is a good thing,” said Davis.

Captain Davis tells us the department is on track for around 350 stolen cars locally this year, a decrease of 70 cases in comparison to previous years.

This is a good thing, because according to Rutledge – your valuables aren’t always covered if your car is stolen.

“Your personal items in there, whether it’s clothing or watches or purses, that is going to come under your personal property coverage, either on your renter’s policy or homeowner’s policy, not part of the vehicle theft,” said Rutledge.

In the event of vehicle theft – Captain Davis says to contact your local authorities immediately, then your insurance company.