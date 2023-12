JOPLIN, Mo. — A roll-over crash in Joplin, this morning (Saturday) resulted in no injuries.

It happened just after 10, this morning at the intersection of East 7th Street and South East Murphy Boulevard, near Landreth Park.

Joplin police officials tell us on scene, that neither the drivers nor any occupants were injured or transported to hospitals.

The crash temporarily closed down the area of both roads while the Joplin Fire Department cleaned up debris.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.