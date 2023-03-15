JOPLIN, Mo. — UScellular announced three winners of its 4th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri at a celebration at the club yesterday (3/14).

Public voting for the finalists was available online and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Tylan Edwards received $250 for 1 st Place for the portrayal of Neil deGrasse Tyson

In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists, and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression, and featured George Washington Carver, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mae Jemison, among others.

The finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed at the UScellular store in Joplin on S. Rangeline Road.

“Working with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black STEM icons such as Mae Jemison and George Washington Carver has been extremely gratifying,” said Aaron Blair, Store Manager, UScellular in Joplin. “The creativity that Club members displayed in their artwork was inspiring and we congratulate our participants and winners in this year’s contest.”

“Our youth anticipate the UScellular Black History Month Art Contest because it educates them on influential Black pioneers while allowing them to tap into their artistic abilities,” added Amia Warren, Grants Manager for Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

Since 2009, the company has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.