JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police officers say one juvenile male is in custody, and another is being treated at an area hospital after gunshots are fired on Main Street.
Around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 18th and Main after a 9-1-1 call reported gunshots in that area. When officers arrived, they found one person struck by gunfire, while other individuals fled the scene.
A suspect, who is only being identified as a juvenile male, was taken into custody without incident near 16th and Sergeant. He has been transported to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center.
The victim — also an underage male — was treated at an area hospital for what officers believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the gunfire erupted without warning.
“I heard just the loud shots going off, and I was already in the store when the shots were going off. Then, whenever I came out, I saw glass broke and then I just saw a bunch of firemen and police officers, and sirens going off,” said Jaizon Madison.
“I ended up calling my mom because she works at Visiting Angels. I was seeing if everyone inside was alright. Thankfully that was the case, so yeah — just a weird situation,” said Colton Landis.
Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no continued threat to the public.