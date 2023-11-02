Joplin police confirm one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police officers say one juvenile male is in custody, and another is being treated at an area hospital after gunshots are fired on Main Street.

Around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to 18th and Main after a 9-1-1 call reported gunshots in that area. When officers arrived, they found one person struck by gunfire, while other individuals fled the scene.

A suspect, who is only being identified as a juvenile male, was taken into custody without incident near 16th and Sergeant. He has been transported to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center.

At least two buildings on the west side of Main (at the intersection of 18th Street) were struck by gunfire — including Visiting Angels Senior Care Agency, where one or more bullets shattered a large glass window.

The victim — also an underage male — was treated at an area hospital for what officers believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the gunfire erupted without warning.

“I heard just the loud shots going off, and I was already in the store when the shots were going off. Then, whenever I came out, I saw glass broke and then I just saw a bunch of firemen and police officers, and sirens going off,” said Jaizon Madison.

“I ended up calling my mom because she works at Visiting Angels. I was seeing if everyone inside was alright. Thankfully that was the case, so yeah — just a weird situation,” said Colton Landis.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no continued threat to the public.