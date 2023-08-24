JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think a library card isn’t worth it, maybe it’s time to reconsider. Ebook subscriptions and streaming services can be pricey. And depending on the type of subscription, you don’t always receive the most for your money.

Online tools and apps are facilitating convenient access to libraries for those who cannot visit in person frequently or simply seek remote availability, whether it pertains to a public or school library setting.

“We have people who get library cards just to access our digital resources,” said Lisa Brown, Administrative Assistant for the Joplin Public Library. “OverDrive is actually referred to as Libby now, and it’s something public libraries subscribe to.”

OverDrive offers a pair of reading apps: Libby, tailored for public use with a valid library card, while the Sora app caters to students. These apps provide access to a variety of digital resources, including ebooks and audiobooks.

“The Joplin Public Library actually has a program called ‘Hoopla’ that offers audiobooks and ebooks. And users can also stream movies,” said Brown. “We also have something called ‘Kanopy’ that features more independent-type films and documentaries.”

Representatives with the Joplin Public Library also say users can stream graphic novels, TV shows, and music through Hoopla while highlighting there is a “Kids Mode” that allows parental controls.

Those interested in all the remotely accessible resources the Joplin Public Library has to offer can follow this link here.