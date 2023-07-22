JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local kids got their hands on some musical instruments, today (Saturday).

The Creative Learning Alliance held an “Uncommon Musical Instruments Play Shop,” this afternoon.

The goal for this class is to give children a hands-on experience to learn about the musical vibrations all around us — a fun way to combine music and science.



Kids were able to try out a banana piano, make a carrot clarinet, and create popsicle stick harmonicas.

A partnership with “Ernie Williamson Music” also gave them a chance to play uncommon instruments like a didgeridoo, the ocarina, and a vibraslap.

“I love coming here. I come here every single time we’re open. This one is really special to me because music is what I love, almost more than science. It’s very exciting. We have a full house. We have 30 kiddos coming, and it’s just going to be a really special day and fun,” said Lauren Goodhickerson, Creative Learning Alliance volunteer.

If you missed today’s class – that’s okay.

The “Creative Learning Alliance” has more to offer.

If you are interested in joining a class, check out their website for a full list of all the upcoming classes.