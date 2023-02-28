KSNF/KODE — UPDATE: A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report indicates an elderly couple from Darby, Kansas was driving westbound and failed to yield at a stop sign, causing a crash that sent everyone involved to area hospitals.

The report says Dana Kegley, 71, was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander and failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling into the path of a car driven by Timothy Frazier, 51, of Joplin. Officers say Frazier’s vehicle, a 2000 Mazda CX5 slammed into the Highlander, causing it to leave the roadway, and overturn into a field.

Kegley’s husband, John Kegley, 76, was a passenger in the Highlander. Mr. Kegley was transported by medical helicopter to Freeman hospital with serious injuries. Mrs. Kegley was transported to Freeman hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, while Frazier was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, also with moderate injuries.

EARLIER INFORMATION: First responders from multiple agencies were on the scene of a crash near 171 and Redbud Rd, near the Missouri-Kansas state line Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m., and when emergency crews arrived they found two vehicles off in a field.

One of those vehicles flipped upside down. First responders took several people to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 171, which was closed for a time, has since been reopened for travel.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.