JOPLIN, Mo. — A pair of structure fires in Joplin this evening (Saturday), are the result of burning leaves.

Andy Nimmo, deputy fire chief with the Joplin Fire Department, tells us two different, but neighboring trailers, caught fire quickly just after 6:00 P.M.

The first structure caught fire after leaves were burned in the area.

The other structure caught fire due to heat exposure.

There was a resident inside one of the structures, luckily he escaped and received minor injuries. That person was treated and released at the scene.

Nimmo says they have been advising Joplin residents to not burn leaves with recent high winds.

“The first trailer had a lot of contents inside of it, and it’s making it difficult to put the fire completely out, so we’ll be here for quite a while and we’ll make sure that everything is completely out because, with the trailers all as close as they are to one another, we want to make sure it’s completely done,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Chief, Joplin Fire Department.

Both Joplin and Redings Mill Fire Departments responded.