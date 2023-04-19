JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School has two new assistant principals for the upcoming school year. The promotion for Dustin Dixon and John Seidel takes effect July 1st, 2023.

Dixon isn’t new to the Joplin School District, as he’s been an employee since 2010.

Some of his accomplishments include the following:

Social studies teacher

Social studies department co-chair

Head coach – JHS Cross Country team

Assistant coach – JHS Track and Field

World history content leader

Government content leader

Bachelor’s degree, Secondary Education Social Studies, 2010

Masters in Educational administration, 2018

Both of Dixon’s degrees are from Missouri Southern State University.

In a news release Dixon said, “Though not my hometown, I’ve lived in Joplin for almost two decades and this place has become home,” said Dixon. “My wife, Kara, and I love this city and believe in the mission and vision of Joplin Schools and are excited about our future here. I am grateful to Dr. Oliver and the Board of Education for this opportunity, and am excited to serve the teachers, students, and families of Joplin Schools in this new role.”

Seidel is a newcomer to the district, coming all the way from Glendale, Oregon. He served most recently as principal of Glendale High School. Before he joined that school district, he was an assistant principal at Lorna Byrne Middle School for the Three Rivers School District in Southern Oregon and supported the school in Positive Behavior Intervention Systems, instructional supervision, and restorative justice discipline. Seidel served on the District Contract Bargaining Team and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, and even as a middle school teacher and mathematics department head.

Seidel was also recognized as Teacher of the Year in 2017.

Even though Seidel came to this district from the other side of the country, his roots are close by. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education from Harding University, a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas, and even an Educational Specialist in Educational Administration from Arkansas State University.

These are remarkable academic achievements on their own, yes, but Seidel is even working toward his Doctorate.

Previous to working in education, he earned his Associate in Fire Science Administration and Management. He recently served on the Board of Directors for Siskiyou Community Health Clinic in Grants Pass Oregon, served as a BSA Commissioner for Northwest Arkansas, and is a chess coach and Eagle Scout.

“I’m excited to be joining Joplin Schools and look forward to being part of a community and district where my passion for opportunities and excellence can grow,” said Seidel.

“We are excited for both Dustin Dixon and John Seidel to team up with Dr. Oliver and our current JHS assistant principals next school year,” said Joplin Schools superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta. “Both Mr. Dixon and Mr. Seidel bring a myriad of classroom and leadership experiences to their new roles. Their successful work with students and staff in the past will serve JHS very well into the future.”