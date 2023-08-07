JOPLIN, Mo. — A couple of downtown Joplin nonprofits earn statewide recognition.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance has earned “Best Historic Preservation Project” status for its work in the 800-block of Main Street, also known as the “Muir Block.”

It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has welcomed a handful of new businesses in the past couple of years. The DJA submitted the nomination to Missouri Main Street Connection.

Also nominated was Connect2Culture, which won this year’s award for “Outstanding Economic Impact Project.” And that entailed the new Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

“Joplin is very fortunate that the community has, has raised this amount of money privately, approaching $20 million project supported by 357 businesses, individuals, organizations and foundations. Wouldn’t be possible without all of this donor support, making sure the legacy will live for generations to come,” said Clifford Wert, Connect2Culture President & CFO.

The awards were handed out on July 28th during this year’s Missouri Main Street Connection – Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference in St. Louis.