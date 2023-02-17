JOPLIN, Mo. — An area golf and entertainment facility is getting a major makeover.

The Range Line Golf Center is under new ownership. Two area businessmen have purchased it, and are vowing to turn it into a family friendly facility.

George Michalopoulus — who owns two Joplin restaurants — and Kaleb Marti — who owns a number of properties throughout southwest Missouri — are collaborating on the project.

Marti had previous plans to build a Top Golf-type development in Webb City, but now plans on building it on the range line golf property. The two also plan to bring night golf back to the business.

“We’ll have to redo all that older halogen type lightening and bring it up to LED lighting where it’s more cost affective to run it long term and of course light the whole facility up better so easier to see when your driving by and when you’re playing,” said Marti.

Changes to the mini-golf course are also in the works.

“So we will start by redoing mini golf, redoing the pro shop, we’ll start on the driving range and then we’ll start the phases will be the the nine hole course after that so we want to redo everything, we want to introduce food drinks, things like that,” said Michalopoulus.

The batting cages will also be revamped. The driving range will be reduced to half its current size to make way for the Top Golf-type driving range.

Work on that is expected to begin late in the summer. The project will eventually result in the addition of as many as 60 employees.

