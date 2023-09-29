JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin High School seniors are getting a big honor for their test scores.

Aidan Koch and Daniel Fajardo are semi-finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. That means they are in the top one percent of students across the country for P-SAT scores. They’re also top in their class, holding the first and second rankings for all seniors.

Both say the designation will help as they pick a university and look for help paying tuition.

“More of a title. On college applications, it shows them you’re a dedicated person, that you excel and really try hard. And if you go on to win a scholarship, you even stand out among the best,” said Koch.

“Well, the big thing for me is just financial aid. A lot of colleges offer a lot of money to semi-finalists which takes a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Fajardo.

After graduation, Koch plans to study sustainability in global business, while Fajardo is interested in computer science or pre-med.