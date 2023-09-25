JOPLIN, Mo. — A suspect in a home invasion is critical condition today after police say the victim fought back.

Joplin Police responded to a 911 call just after 1:30 this morning to the area of 11th and Moffet. They say the female resident told officers her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and assaulted her current boyfriend.

During that assault, police say the victim defended himself with a knife, severely injuring his attacker.

Authorities say the suspects, Alexander Freer, 31, and Jesse Albright, 28, left the scene before police arrived.

They say Albright dropped Freer off at a local hospital and then left. He was arrested around noon today (9/25) near 32nd and Indiana.

Assault and burglary charges are pending against Freer and Albright.

Detectives with JPD are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Laken Rawlins at 417-623-3131 x1467.