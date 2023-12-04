JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin may soon have a new City Council member.
Twelve residents have applied for the seat Kate Spencer recently left vacant when she resigned.
Those residents are:
- Josh Bard
- Josh Shackles
- Thomas Ross
- Michelle Cramer
- Anthony Monteleone
- Chris Tucker
- Doris Carlin
- Richard Schurman
- Lance Hoopai
- Brian Evans
- Daniel Marienthal
- Jim Scott
Current council members will discuss picking a replacement during Monday’s meeting. We’ll bring you an update at 10 o’clock tonight on KSN & KODE.