JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin may soon have a new City Council member.

Twelve residents have applied for the seat Kate Spencer recently left vacant when she resigned.

Those residents are:

Josh Bard

Josh Shackles

Thomas Ross

Michelle Cramer

Anthony Monteleone

Chris Tucker

Doris Carlin

Richard Schurman

Lance Hoopai

Brian Evans

Daniel Marienthal

Jim Scott

Current council members will discuss picking a replacement during Monday’s meeting. We’ll bring you an update at 10 o’clock tonight on KSN & KODE.