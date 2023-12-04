JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin may soon have a new City Council member.

Twelve residents have applied for the seat Kate Spencer recently left vacant when she resigned.

Those residents are:

  • Josh Bard
  • Josh Shackles
  • Thomas Ross
  • Michelle Cramer
  • Anthony Monteleone
  • Chris Tucker
  • Doris Carlin
  • Richard Schurman
  • Lance Hoopai
  • Brian Evans
  • Daniel Marienthal
  • Jim Scott

Current council members will discuss picking a replacement during Monday’s meeting. We’ll bring you an update at 10 o’clock tonight on KSN & KODE.