JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin battery manufacturer will soon have a new owner.

The Tuthill Corporation has announced it is buying Eagle Picher Technologies. The sale is currently going through the regulatory process but is expected to be complete later this year.

The purchase includes the Joplin operation, as well as five other locations, including Pittsburg and Seneca. There are about 900 employees in total.

Tuthill makes equipment like pumps, meters, and blowers and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.