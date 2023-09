JOPLIN, Mo. — A local truck show translates to a big financial boost for area athletes.

Trucking enthusiasts raised more than $120,000 for Special Olympics of Southwest Missouri last weekend. Organizers with 4 State Trucks auctioned off the first 20 spots in a Saturday evening truck convoy, with the top 20 bidders leading the drive.

More than 125 truckers donated $100 each to participate in a second convoy Sunday morning that traveled a round trip of nearly 40 miles down I-44.