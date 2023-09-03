JOPLIN, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash results in a rollover in Joplin today (Sunday).

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. this evening at 4th and Main.

Officials with JPD tell us one vehicle was traveling north on Main Street while the other vehicle was traveling west on 4th, colliding near Spiva Park.

The collision ended with one vehicle overturning, but JPD reports nobody was injured in that vehicle.

Two juveniles in the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital for observation.

Police didn’t say which vehicle was at fault, but the investigation is still ongoing.