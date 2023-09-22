JOPLIN, Mo. — Planting a tree in memory of someone is becoming an increasingly popular way to remember those who have passed away. Whether the tree is planted by family, or placed in a national forest with other memorial trees — no matter their location, each tree serves as a living memorial tribute and has a positive impact on the environment.

Planting a tree to celebrate the life of someone special has become an option that’s almost as popular as purchasing flowers to honor those who’ve passed. Kim Woodard, Funeral Director at Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory says she has seen memorial trees become a popular option for remembering those recently passed.

“We are starting to see a trend with folks looking at purchasing trees or memorial trees over your typical flower arrangement. A lot of times several people might go together to do that, because it’s about the same amount of money as sending a nice flower arrangement,” said Woodard.

Each mortuary typically has a particular service they’re affiliated with to help those interested in having a memory tree planted. Through the casket and urn company, Batesville, Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory is able to offer families the promise of a tree planted in honor of a loved one.

“Batesville will plant a seedling in a designated U.S. forest, to reestablish woodlands destroyed by forest fires. They will send the family a completed certificate, and explain the region in which the tree was planted. So that’s something that’s just an automatic that we do for our families here — we feel like it’s a very important service,” said Woodard.

According to Woodard, the uniqueness of each tree is symbolic of each individual it’s a tribute to. A memorial tree creates a long-term connection with nature and plays a valuable role in the health of our environment.

“I believe that it’s very meaningful to the families that have just lost someone. We often get comments from people who have purchased a memorial tree, or planted one of their own. I can remember one comment that said, ‘I will smile when I think of a small sapling growing tall over the years to celebrate my husband’s life.’ When I think about that, it makes me realize just how personal and special these trees can be to those who have lost someone dear to them,” said Woodard.