JOPLIN, Mo. — Well, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and that’s where AAA says a lot of folks will be heading over the next few days.

AAA predicts over 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over 10 days.

We spoke to one family traveling from New Mexico to Missouri for Christmas. They were busy taking a quick break at the Missouri Welcome Center in Joplin, after a long drive.

“Changing drivers after driving for 4 hours, so 350 miles, maybe something like that in total. And we’re seeing family. We drive at least that or more,” said Bruce Olberding from New Mexico.

The amount of people who are traveling has increased by over 2 percent from previous years, with this year’s expected number coming in second for the highest amount of travelers since AAA began tracking holiday travel.

Local travel centers are seeing the uptick firsthand.

“Compared to COVID times. It’s picked up quite a bit. Fewer than 200 people today, which is not bad for a Friday before a holiday,” said Clayton Sellers, Missouri Welcome Center Customer Service Rep.

AAA predicted Saturday, December 23rd, to be one of the most congested days on the road, and for some travelers, they say so far they haven’t run into any issues.

“A little bit heavy over the last few miles but not too bad,” said Jeff Foster, New Mexico.

Although traveling can be stressful, there’s one less thing to worry about this weekend—AAA says drivers can expect gas prices to be about the same or even lower this year—hopefully adding more to your Christmas shopping budget.

“A little cheaper than last time I drove. But not this variant from state to state. Depend on what state we’re in,” said Olberding.

For the Olberding family, they tell me the hundreds of miles traveled are well worth it.

“We’re getting to be with family that we don’t get to see very often. So we drive up here from New Mexico to see parents and grandparents,” said Olberding.