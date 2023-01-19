JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School District” is making plans to help kids with late birthdays make a smooth transition when they start elementary school.

Incoming kindergartners with birthdays that are later on the school calendar, like in June or July, will get the option to attend a full day of learning from a certified kindergarten teacher.

Those students will get instruction designed to boost their fine motor skills and emotional maturity.

School officials call it a “Transitional Kindergarten” concept, which will be known as “Soar.”

It stands for success, opportunities, and accelerated readiness.

“We know developmentally a July kiddo who turns five and an August kiddo who turns five, that’s a very different world um and so this is an opportunity for us to just help set the stage for them,” said Sarah Mwangi, Asst. Superintendent of Learning Service.

The district will select 15 students per class and only three classes for the 2023 -24 school year.

Students will then start traditional kindergarten the next school year.