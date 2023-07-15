JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual “Train Show and Swap Meet” was held all day, today (Saturday) at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum.”

Every year – this show gives local train lovers – especially model train lovers – a chance to mingle with fellow hobbyists.

Many of these displays of model trains give us scenes of local towns and landmarks right here in the Four States.

Most of them are set back in time, giving visitors a look at our area’s history – while getting the community together.

“I think it’s a great hobby and it’s a good lead to meet a lot of great people. And it brings business to town, some of these people come and stay all night,” said Mel Walbridge, model train hobbyist.

Walbridge told us – this is the largest turnout he has witnessed for this show – which has been held twice a year since the 1990s.