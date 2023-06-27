JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin welcomes The Great Race event to the community.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28th, Main Street will be closed from 1st Street to 7th Street.

Eastbound/Westbound traffic along 4th Street will remain open until 1 p.m. Eastbound/Westbound Traffic on 2nd Street and 7th Street will continue throughout the day.

Main Street is expected to be open by 10 p.m.

What should residents expect from the event?

120 antique and classic automobiles will line the 300-500 blocks of Main Street, starting at 4:45 p.m. Cars built in 1974 and prior can participate in the vent. The City of Joplin is hosting the end and overnight stay as day five of the nine-day event.

From St. Augustine, Florida, to Colorado Springs, Colorado — The Great Race covers more than 2,300 miles.

In addition to classic cars, Joplin’s Main Street will also feature Mini Coopers in the 100 and 200 blocks of the street.

All are invited to visit the downtown area on Wednesday — to enjoy the classic cars on their race route.

It is suggested that drivers use streets east or west of Main Street during the closure, and remain cautious as they near detours.