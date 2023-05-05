JOPLIN, Mo. — MoDOT has released a notification to travelers stating I-44 interchange ramps between Exit 1 (U.S. Route 166) and Exit 8 (Range Line Road) will be affected by resurfacing projects in the area.

Contractor crews will be resurfacing on and off ramps as part of the I-44 resurfacing project Sunday through Thursday starting Wednesday, May 10 through the end of the month between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In the areas crews are working, I-44 on and off ramps will be closed. Crews will begin in the eastbound lanes at Exit 1 (U.S. Route 166). Crews will begin westbound lanes starting with Exit 8 (Range Line Road) after the eastbound lanes are finished.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the work zones. There are no signed detours and no two interchanges will be closed at the same time so drivers may exit and turn around is necessary, MoDOT’s statement reports.