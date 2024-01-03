(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Morel mushrooms are at the center of an investigation following multiple reported illnesses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) along with the Centers For Disease Control (CDC assisted with an investigation of a 2023 illness at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana. The investigation found that morel mushrooms served and consumed at a restaurant in Montana were the cause of multiple illnesses at that single restaurant.

The mushrooms were distributed to several states, however, the FDA says the illnesses associated were a localized issue, and no illnesses have been reported outside this single establishment in Montana. However, this has led the agency to issue its first guidelines on preparing morels.

According to the FDA: “Properly preparing and cooking morel mushrooms can reduce risk of illness, however, there is no guarantee of safety even if cooking steps are taken prior to consumption.”

Though morel mushrooms are generally considered safe to eat, the FDA says they may contain some toxins that can cause health problems. Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain) and neurological symptoms (dizziness, balance problems, and disorientation) have been documented after consumption of raw or uncooked morel mushrooms.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation: “Morels are found on the ground in a variety of habitats, including moist woodlands and in river bottoms. They are often associated with ash trees, dying elms, and apple trees, although they are found elsewhere as well, under both hardwoods and conifers. The fruiting bodies (mushrooms) grow out of the ground in late March and through April. They are common but notoriously hard to locate against the forest floor.”

Additional information by the FDA on selecting, storing, and serving fresh produce, such as mushrooms, can be found HERE.