JOPLIN, Mo. — With the possibility of severe winter weather quickly approaching for some of us here in the Four States, many took to local hardware stores gearing up with winter storm essentials.

At Henkle’s Ace Hardware store in Joplin, employees say since they opened today, they have seen a steady stream of folks stopping in to pick up items like snow shovels, ice melt, propane, hats, and gloves.

Associates also say many people are shopping for items to weather-proof their homes from those cold temps.

Things like weather strips, faucet covers, and outlet covers are some of the top sellers.

And employees say they’ve already sold so many propane tanks that they’ve lost count, and inventory is beginning to run low.

Henkle’s Ace Hardware store associate Thomas Baird says it’s not a bad idea to begin prepping now.

“Before Tuesday. We’re expecting it to pick up, though. We just put out a bunch of winter shovels and Monday, I’m sure we’re going to have a whole bunch of customers coming in for winter stuff before the snow comes in. Spread the ice melt. Don’t wait to do it after because when the ice comes down, it actually won’t freeze as much on your sidewalks and driveways,” said Thomas Baird, Henkle’s Ace Hardware associate.

If you’re still needing those last-minute essentials before the possible winter weather next week, Henkle’s Ace Hardware is open 7 days a week.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.