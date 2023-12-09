JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local students spent their morning volunteering, even after taking the ACT, this morning (Saturday).

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students, along with some faculty and family members, spent the morning putting together food boxes at the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties.

It’s part of the organization’s annual Angel Tree program, collecting items for local food-insecure families.

Today, the school put together over 400 of those boxes.

This is one of many service projects TJ students are spending this time of year volunteering for.

“We are all about service. And so it’s something that we really try to push, especially with our high school students. Is that finding where are the areas that you’re passionate about and finding ways to give back that hopefully then they’ll take with them as they go into college and beyond here,” said Shauna Tharp, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School Director of Upper & Middle School.

“Last year with our Angel Tree program, we had about 800 plus Angels and our Angel Tree program. This year we have over 1400. So the need in the community is great. And so we want to make sure that we able to help and impact as many families in this area that we can that need that assistance during this time of year,” said Nathan Hicks, Salvation Army of Jasper & Newton Counties Volunteer Coordinator.

Plus, Salvation Army officials say, it’s bell ringing season, and if you’re still interested in ringing bells during Christmas time to raise money for the organization, it’s not too late to do so, and you can still sign up at a Salvation Army location.