JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s recycling center opened its doors for its annual tire drop-off event, today (Saturday).

Each year — this free event is open to residents in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, and Vernon counties.

The center accepts passenger vehicle tires — even with the rims left on — and each household is limited to drop off 10 tires.

Most landfills don’t accept tires and it can be expensive to properly dispose of them.

This service also serves as a prime reminder of the importance of recycling all different materials.

They also say old tires can be quite useful.

“There’s so much tire waste. People don’t understand. They say, ‘Well, I’ll just pitch this one away’, or ‘I’ll cut it up and put it in my blue trash can, it’ll be alright.’ But, when everybody is doing that, it doesn’t work well. And they can be used for playgrounds, in shoes for kids and lesser than. There’s just so many uses for it,” said Scott Patterson, Coordinator, City of Joplin Recycling Center.

By 1:00 pm this afternoon — there were over 1,100 tires set to be recycled, thanks to people traveling from around Joplin — as well as communities like Goodman and Nevada.