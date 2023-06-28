JOPLIN, Mo. — Over the next few days, your air conditioner will likely be working overtime to keep up with 100-plus-degree temperatures.

But there are some measures you can take to reduce your electric bill.

John Henkle is the co-owner of Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City and Joplin, and says there are several ways you can minimize the cost of cooling during the summer months.

For one, he says to make sure you change your HVAC filter when needed – the dirtier it is, the harder your unit has to work to cool your home.

And if you don’t already have a programmable thermostat, he says consider putting one in.

“A programmable thermostat will help you control the temperature in your house, it doesn’t need to be an icebox at night when you’re sleeping, you need to be comfortable, and the same way during the day, if no one’s home, raise that temperature up so you can save some money on that electric bill,” said John Henkle, Co-Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware.

And if you have ceiling fans, he says to use them, as long as they’re circulating in the correct direction.

“Your ceiling fan needs to be pushing down this time of year, you want it to push down so you have a breeze across your body that’s going to make you feel cooler to have that breeze, in the winter you don’t want a breeze so you want it pushing up and around, in the summer you want it pushing straight down on you,” said Henkle.

You’ll have an initial investment when it comes to some of these measures, but in the long run, they’ll more than pay for themselves.

“I just like working on the house,” said Rick Waldo, Home Owner.

Over the years, Rick Waldo has done a lot of work to make his home more energy efficient, including new windows on one side of his house and a film over the ones on the other side.

“Those new windows and that film, our heating costs are actually almost half electricity in the summertime, I didn’t think that would be possible,” said Waldo.

And speaking of windows, Henkle says instead of using traditional screens, consider using something else, originally designed with pets in mind.

“Pet screen products are designed for cats’ claws and dogs so they can’t tear up a screen, but they’ll also knock down about 60% of the light entering, so that’s going to reduce the heat gain through that glass and there are solar products also and that’s not that expensive to change out even if it’s just those western windows in your house,” said Henkle.