JOPLIN, Mo. — This may be the most wonderful time of the year for humans, but not necessarily for our four-legged friends.

There’s a danger both inside and outside of the house for our pets during the holiday season.

Inside – ornaments and the hooks attaching them to a Christmas tree will require surgery if a pet swallows one.

Candy – especially of the sugar-free variety – can be toxic.

Plus, Dr. Travis Painter says it’s not a good idea to feed pets from the holiday table – especially greasy meat, which is hard for them to digest. As for bones…

“It’s never a good idea to give them bones, you know we see them chewing on bones, cartoons and whatnot, but bones can be brittle especially the poultry ones, and as those get into the system, they can shatter inside and cause problems for us,” said Dr. Travis Painter, Mutt Medics Veterinarian.

Outside the house, or even in the garage, never leave an antifreeze container open.

Animals are attracted to its sweet odor, and even with manufacturers adding bitter-tasting chemicals to their mix, just a small amount can kill a cat, more than that can kill dogs too.

There’s one other way that animals can get into big trouble this time of year, but it doesn’t have to do with the holiday, more so with the temperature.

“I’ve pulled all kinds of animals out, cats, groundhogs, snakes,” said Richard Harlen-Clutter, Mechanic, Ivey’s Service Center.

Richard Harlen-Clutter says he never knows what’s waiting under the hood of a vehicle that won’t start this time of year.

He says outdoor animals will do whatever is necessary to stay warm once temps drop, including seeking the warmth of a car engine, so be mindful before starting your vehicle.

“Vehicle towed in with a no start with a cat wrapped up in the belt and the engine physically would not turn over due to the obstruction of the cat,” said Harlen-Clutter.