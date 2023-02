JOPLIN, Mo. — A one-car rollover crash sends three people to the hospital Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 AM emergency crews responded to a call on Castle Drive in the Redings Mill area.

That’s where they found this car crash. Officials said the car was going too fast around a curve and the driver ran off the road – rolling the car multiple times.

They say one of the occupants of the vehicle was ejected. All three were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.