JOPLIN, Mo. — Three Joplin nonprofits are the recipients of $175,000 worth of grant money from the Philanthropic Society of Joplin.

The money was handed out last week.

Those organizations receiving the funds include the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Children’s Haven, and Higher Power Garage.

The leaders of each of those entities explain how they will use that money.

“This program is primarily towards single parents at the moment or families that have children in the home, and they have to be working a minimum of 30 dollars a week, they have to attend both our Auto Maintenance Class and our Budgeting Class, they have to submit a budget showing they can afford the vehicle, insurance, maintenance,” said Mike Gideon, Higher Power Garage.

“So we’re able to now serve some add some additional family types to our system and programming that we haven’t been able to serve before so families who are maybe non-traditional, so grandparents who are providing kinship care, a relative provider, a Foster Family that have lots of children in their home,” said Stephanie Theis, Exec. Dir., Children’s Haven.

“Project Learn is a data-driven proven program for learning, so it helps kids improve in their reading, math, science, we can do it all over the club, it is a program we do all over the club and it really helps those kids that have had some learning loss,” said Rhonda Gorham, C.E.O., Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

In case you’re wondering, both the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and Higher Power Garage received $50,000 each, with Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri getting $75,000 in grant money.