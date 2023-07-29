JOPLIN, Mo. — Three area fire departments responded to a structure fire, this evening (Saturday) in South Joplin.

It happened on Bison Road off of Douglas Fir Road in Joplin.

Fire departments from Joplin, Redings Mill, and even Galena responded to the scene – all working together.

The video attached to this article shows the scene around 8:00 p.m., this evening.

Officials with the “Redings Mill Fire Protection District” tell us the structure on fire was a shop located behind the house. They tell us nobody was hurt, today.